12 districts in Kyrgyzstan located in high seismic vulnerability zone

At least 12 districts in Kyrgyzstan are located in the zone of high seismic vulnerability. Study by local seismologists and foreign scientists says.

According to the document, these are: Bishkek city, Alamedin and Sokuluk districts in Chui region; Bazar-Korgon, Nooken and Suzak districts in Jalal-Abad region; Osh city, Aravan, Kara-Suu and Uzgen districts — in Osh region; Kadamdzhai district — in Batken region and Kochkor district — in Naryn region.

Seismic risks of social infrastructure in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic were assessed several years ago with the support of the World Bank.
