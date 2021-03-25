Vaccination against COVID-19 to begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan

Vaccination against COVID-19 will begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the republic reported.

At present, in preparation for the start of vaccination, vaccines are delivered to Osh and vaccination points in Chui region.

«The process of approval of documents for the vaccine by the Scientific and Technical Group of Experts on Immunization (STGEI) is also underway, and trainings for medical workers on organizing vaccination are conducted in all regions,» the Ministry of Health and Social Development noted.

The start-up phase of vaccination will begin in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region.

Five vaccination points have been organized in the capital on the basis of four combined centers of family medicine and the Family Medicine Center No. 7, two points — in Chui region — at FMC in Sokuluk and Issyk-Ata districts, two points — in Osh city — on the basis of two branches of FMC No. 8 and 10.

At the first stage, it is planned to vaccinate:

Medical workers with a high and very high risk of infection, working in the ‘red zone’, Family Doctors Groups and Family Medicine Centers;

Medical workers working at ambulances, intensive care units with a high risk of developing severe forms of illness or death;

Health workers and staff at long-term care facilities;

Employees of educational organizations, as well as law enforcement and power structures.

Vaccination consists of two doses with an interval of 25-28 days. Vaccination is voluntary.

At least 150,000 doses of the Chinese SinoPharm vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan last week. The ministry explained that this is an inactivated vaccine (a pathogenic virus, bacteria or microorganisms very similar to them are used in its creation, which are inactivated (killed) with the help of chemical reagents, heat. This method is based on technologies that have been proven to effectively protect humans, they are used for manufacture of vaccines against influenza and poliomyelitis and allow a fairly large-scale production of vaccines). The dossier has been accepted by WHO for review, and a decision is expected in March for inclusion in the WHO list of vaccines for emergency use.