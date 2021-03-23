16:00
Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hold tenders transparently

Rally is held near the building of the central office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. Its participants are representatives of Green Town private company. They demand to hold tenders transparently.

A representative of the LLC said that their company has repeatedly participated in tenders, and it won some of them. He asks to hold the upcoming tender for 13 million soms for the purchase of gabion nets openly and fairly.

«We are the only company in Kyrgyzstan that produces gabion nets. But the domestic company is not supported. I ask the ministry to monitor the work of the tender commission during the upcoming tender, and conduct it transparently,» the businessman said.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov came out to the protesters and answered that the tender commission is independent, and the ministry has no right to tell them who to choose as the winner.

«The ministry annually holds a tender for protection against flood waters. Everyone can participate in it. We accept applications from everyone. The tender commission will themselves determine the winners. If the proposed designs by one or another company meet the required technical rules, it will be chosen as a winner. Neither the Ministry of Emergency Situations, nor other departments have the right to interfere with the activities of the commission. We consider the rally of entrepreneurs near the building of the ministry as pressure on members of the commission,» Urmatbek Shamyrkanov said.
