10:09
USD 84.80
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.14
English

Referendum: 54,138 Kyrgyzstanis to vote abroad

At least 54,138 citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be able to participate in the referendum abroad. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

It told that 12 million soms will be spent on organizing the plebiscite outside the republic. The number of polling stations (48) remains unchanged.

Form No. 2 will be used abroad. Citizens can apply for change in their electoral address until March 27.

The preliminary voters’ list in Kyrgyzstan includes 3,597,000 citizens. It is also possible to make changes and register biometric data before March 27. As part of the biometric data registration campaign, 2,300 people underwent the procedure, 183 applied for exchange of passports, 585 — for change of registration address.

On March 11, the Parliament adopted a draft law on holding a referendum on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic in the second and third readings.

At least 94 MPs voted for it, 6 against — 100 deputies were registered. Journalists counted how many parliamentary members were actually present during the voting — there were 83 people in the hall.
link: https://24.kg/english/187237/
views: 109
Print
Related
Referendum: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to sum up official results by May 2
Sadyr Japarov signs law scheduling referendum
Parliamentary deputies support holding of referendum on April 11
Referendum: Campaign could cost 200-300 million soms
CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives document on initiation of referendum
CEC of Kyrgyzstan hopes to save money on holding local elections, referendum
Kyrgyzstan spends over 538 million soms on referendum and elections
Elections and referendum: 1,398 million voters pass identification procedure
Elections and referendum: Voting results invalidated at two PECs
CEC to start preparations for parliamentary elections after referendum
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
23 March, Tuesday
09:55
WHO concerned about rise in morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 WHO concerned about rise in morbidity and mortality fro...
09:33
Air pollution in Bishkek is still 'moderate' in many districts
09:30
Some districts in Bishkek have no cold water today
09:15
Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for Tashkent to continue work on border delimitation
09:03
Referendum: 54,138 Kyrgyzstanis to vote abroad
21 March, Sunday
13:00
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
20 March, Saturday
13:42
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
13:36
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:33
758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition
13:30
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours