Referendum: 54,138 Kyrgyzstanis to vote abroad

At least 54,138 citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be able to participate in the referendum abroad. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

It told that 12 million soms will be spent on organizing the plebiscite outside the republic. The number of polling stations (48) remains unchanged.

Form No. 2 will be used abroad. Citizens can apply for change in their electoral address until March 27.

The preliminary voters’ list in Kyrgyzstan includes 3,597,000 citizens. It is also possible to make changes and register biometric data before March 27. As part of the biometric data registration campaign, 2,300 people underwent the procedure, 183 applied for exchange of passports, 585 — for change of registration address.

On March 11, the Parliament adopted a draft law on holding a referendum on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic in the second and third readings.

At least 94 MPs voted for it, 6 against — 100 deputies were registered. Journalists counted how many parliamentary members were actually present during the voting — there were 83 people in the hall.