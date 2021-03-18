Kyrgyzstan expects 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Kyrgyzstan have been negotiating over purchase of vaccine against coronavirus with Gavi and COVAX alliances for six months. Minister of Health of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told today at a briefing.

According to him, at first Kyrgyzstan was offered 30,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine. But the country refused it for two reasons. First, it is the small number of doses. Secondly, it is impossible to transport the vaccine in the country. This would require purchase of expensive refrigerators.

«Then we started negotiations with Gavi and COVAX over the purchase of AstraZeneca vaccine. We have conditions for its storage and transportation. At first we agreed on 1.2 million doses, but then they agreed to allocate 2.6 million doses of the vaccine to us. The first 405,000 doses were to be received in April. Deliveries have been suspended. We are awaiting results of the research in Denmark. If they show that the deaths of people were caused by vaccination, then we will refuse AstraZeneca. If results of the research show that the deaths were caused by concomitant diseases, we will negotiate over supplies,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.