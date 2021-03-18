16:26
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan expects 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Kyrgyzstan have been negotiating over purchase of vaccine against coronavirus with Gavi and COVAX alliances for six months. Minister of Health of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told today at a briefing.

According to him, at first Kyrgyzstan was offered 30,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine. But the country refused it for two reasons. First, it is the small number of doses. Secondly, it is impossible to transport the vaccine in the country. This would require purchase of expensive refrigerators.

«Then we started negotiations with Gavi and COVAX over the purchase of AstraZeneca vaccine. We have conditions for its storage and transportation. At first we agreed on 1.2 million doses, but then they agreed to allocate 2.6 million doses of the vaccine to us. The first 405,000 doses were to be received in April. Deliveries have been suspended. We are awaiting results of the research in Denmark. If they show that the deaths of people were caused by vaccination, then we will refuse AstraZeneca. If results of the research show that the deaths were caused by concomitant diseases, we will negotiate over supplies,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/186942/
views: 49
Print
Related
COVID-19 vaccine: Vaccination to start in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system
684 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
98 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,143 in total
COVID-19: At least 106 medical workers die for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally
COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and Almaty region
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
16:15
Kyrgyzstan expects 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Kyrgyzstan expects 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vac...
16:04
COVID-19 vaccine: Vaccination to start in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region
14:55
Meeting on border issues takes place in Tajikistan
14:44
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
14:38
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil