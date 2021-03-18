COVID-19 vaccine: Vaccination to start in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region

«We expect arrival of 150,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from the PRC tomorrow,» Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis of Kyrgyzstan Gulnara Ishenapysova told at a press conference.

She noted that vaccination will begin in Bishkek, Osh and two districts of Chui region. Target group are doctors and teachers.

Gulnara Ishenapysova added that the Ministry of Health is also awaiting supplies of vaccines from Russia and within COVAX initiative.

«A decision is made around the world to provide vaccination coverage of more than 65 percent of the population. Since June last year, Kyrgyzstan, as a low-income country, has joined the COVAX program. We sent an application, developed a national vaccination plan, and approved an order for its implementation. We plan to cover about 20 percent of the population through this mechanism. Delivery of AstraZeneca was expected in April. We have previously considered it, we have a scientific and technical expert group, they made a recommendation. We were at the preparatory stage. To receive the vaccine, the country had to fulfill a number of obligations. They include development of a national plan and agreement on liability in case of registration of side effects during vaccination. An interdepartmental commission was created, the Ministry of Justice was supposed to say who would be responsible, there should be an appropriate resolution,» Gulnara Ishenapysova told.

She added that after the information appeared about temporary suspension of the use of the vaccine due to registration of thrombosis in some vaccinated patients, the country turned to the fund for clarification. «WHO is conducting the cause and effect investigation, we are awaiting their conclusion,» she said.

In addition, a procedure is underway to get a vaccine from Russia.

«Our country has set a goal to cover 70 percent of the population, we expect assistance from international organizations that can financially help in the future with the purchase of the vaccine,» Gulnara Ishenapysova concluded.