Kyrgyzstan requests World Bank’s assistance for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

The government of Kyrgyzstan has asked the World Bank to allocate funds for purchase of vaccines against coronavirus. The head of the World Bank office in Kyrgyzstan Naveed Hassan Naqvi told reporters.

According to him, this is $ 20-25 million. Half of the amount will be a grant, and the second part — a loan at 0.75 percent for 38 years. At the same time, neither the exact number of doses that will be purchased, nor the name of the vaccine are still unknown.

«There are about ten vaccines in the world to date. But only 3-4 of them are registered by WHO. The vaccine prices are changing. Therefore, a corridor of $ 20-25 million has been established. We are currently working with Kyrgyzstan to allocate funds as an emergency loan for purchase of the vaccines. Kyrgyzstan will determine itself what vaccines and in what quantity it needs. This will already be resolved through technical negotiations. But in any case, the vaccine must be registered by the WHO,» Naveed Hassan Naqvi said.