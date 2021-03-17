09:57
USD 84.80
EUR 101.14
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan requests World Bank’s assistance for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

The government of Kyrgyzstan has asked the World Bank to allocate funds for purchase of vaccines against coronavirus. The head of the World Bank office in Kyrgyzstan Naveed Hassan Naqvi told reporters.

According to him, this is $ 20-25 million. Half of the amount will be a grant, and the second part — a loan at 0.75 percent for 38 years. At the same time, neither the exact number of doses that will be purchased, nor the name of the vaccine are still unknown.

«There are about ten vaccines in the world to date. But only 3-4 of them are registered by WHO. The vaccine prices are changing. Therefore, a corridor of $ 20-25 million has been established. We are currently working with Kyrgyzstan to allocate funds as an emergency loan for purchase of the vaccines. Kyrgyzstan will determine itself what vaccines and in what quantity it needs. This will already be resolved through technical negotiations. But in any case, the vaccine must be registered by the WHO,» Naveed Hassan Naqvi said.
link: https://24.kg/english/186722/
views: 40
Print
Related
Almost a third of Kyrgyzstan’s population are poor at year-end 2020
Kyrgyzstan gives no consent to AstraZeneca vaccine yet
European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
WHO gives green light to emergency use of one more COVID-19 vaccine
WHO experts study side effects of COVID-19 vaccines
Russia to deliver 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
Renovation at 2 hospitals at World Bank’s expense nearing completion in Bishkek
Sputnik V vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan
Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
17 March, Wednesday
09:48
Kyrgyzstan requests World Bank’s assistance for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines Kyrgyzstan requests World Bank’s assistance for purcha...
09:40
Bishkek - Osh highway temporarily closed for heavy vehicles
09:31
Air pollution in Bishkek is still 'unhealthy' in many districts
09:27
Referendum: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to sum up official results by May 2
09:19
Director of Political Department of MFA Ermek Omuraliev detained
16 March, Tuesday
18:12
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign roadmap for expansion of cooperation
17:50
Artem Novikov criticizes sports sector in Kyrgyzstan
16:28
U.S. praises repatriation of 79 Kyrgyz children from Iraq
15:40
Some Bishkek streets closed for traffic due to repair work
15:32
Mining industry of Kyrgyzstan living on old reserves for 30 years