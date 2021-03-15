Local elections: Parties sign memorandum on fair elections

Parties signed a memorandum on observance of the law and holding of fair elections.

The head of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova reminded that registration of parties has already been completed. «Local elections are held almost everywhere — in 28 cities and 420 rural areas. It is a very important stage when the composition of the deputies of local councils is renewed almost throughout the country. Hopefully, this will bring good local governance,» she said.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova added that local self-governments resolve the most important issues of communities.

«The signing of the memorandum is an important stage; the document contains obligations of the parties to conduct an honest struggle. But the most important thing is that it says that the interests of citizens are the priority,» she said.

«I would like to assure you that the results will be summed up transparently and reliably,» she added.

Local elections will be held on April 11 in 28 cities and 420 rural areas. At least 25 out of 27 parties that submitted documents to the TEC on March 1 have been registered.