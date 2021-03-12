Launch of enterprises for $ 2 million planned in Bishkek FEZ

General Director of Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ) Kudret Taichabarov and the head of the Uzbek NIL-GRANIT LLC Akrom Ganiev signed a Memorandum of cooperation. Press service of Bishkek FEZ reports.

The ceremony took place within the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan. Under the terms of the Memorandum, Uzbek investors will be provided with a land plot with all communications on the territory of Bishkek FEZ for construction and launch of large garment enterprises.

It is planned to create more than 200 jobs at the enterprises for production of garments and knitwear. The planned investment will amount to $ 2 million. The expected volume of garment and knitwear production is about $ 6 million annually.