10:43
USD 84.80
EUR 101.47
RUB 1.15
English

Launch of enterprises for $ 2 million planned in Bishkek FEZ

General Director of Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ) Kudret Taichabarov and the head of the Uzbek NIL-GRANIT LLC Akrom Ganiev signed a Memorandum of cooperation. Press service of Bishkek FEZ reports.

The ceremony took place within the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan. Under the terms of the Memorandum, Uzbek investors will be provided with a land plot with all communications on the territory of Bishkek FEZ for construction and launch of large garment enterprises.

It is planned to create more than 200 jobs at the enterprises for production of garments and knitwear. The planned investment will amount to $ 2 million. The expected volume of garment and knitwear production is about $ 6 million annually.
link: https://24.kg/english/186211/
views: 55
Print
Related
What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum: Contracts for $ 127 million signed
Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov meets Sadyr Japarov at Tashkent airport
Ex-head of Bishkek FEZ Duishen Irsaliev placed under house arrest
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Uzbekistan
Authorized capital of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund to amount to $50 million
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan announced
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
12 March, Friday
10:37
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts economic growth of 6.2 percent in 2021 National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts economic growth of...
10:29
Launch of enterprises for $ 2 million planned in Bishkek FEZ
11 March, Thursday
20:59
What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about
20:40
Kadyr Atambayev: Sooronbai Jeenbekov - my father's political mistake
20:24
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
20:15
Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum: Contracts for $ 127 million signed
18:33
Japarov instructs to deal with medical insurance of migrants’ children issue