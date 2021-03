The son of the former head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kadyr Atambayev, believes that the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov is his father’s political mistake. He stated this in an interview with Kazakh journalists.

Kadyr Atambayev answered the question whether he considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as his father’s political mistake in the affirmative.

«I, probably, cannot be completely objective, since I am still the son of my father. Mistake, of course,» he said.