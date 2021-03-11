WHO experts study side effects of COVID-19 vaccines

Members of the WHO Vaccine Safety Subcommittee examined reports of influenza-like side effects in some patients after vaccination against COVID-19. UN News reports.

Data from clinical trials were examined and compared with reports of side effects from several countries. These are such symptoms such as headache, weakness, muscle aches, fever, and chills. They can be mild to moderate and usually disappear within a few days. Similar phenomena are more often observed in patients under 55 years old.

Experts point out that flu-like symptoms can be a manifestation of an immune response to any vaccine. «As for vaccines against COVID-19, then such side effects are quite expected. WHO experts continue to recommend vaccination, given its safety and effectiveness. At present, experts do not consider it necessary to make changes to the already developed recommendations. The described side effects, manifested after the first dose of the vaccine, should not be an obstacle to injection of the second dose,» experts say.

The organization advises to inform patients of a possible flu-like reaction and to provide them with medical assistance, if necessary.

WHO urges countries to continue to monitor reports of COVID-19 vaccine reactions and patients who have been vaccinated. Incoming data should be studied at the national, regional and global levels.