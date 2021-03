World judo star Takato Naohisa (Japan) will visit Bishkek for the first time. The Judo Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Federation, he will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic to attend the Asian and Oceania Judo Championship, which will be held on April 6-9 in Bishkek.

Naohisa Takato is a Japanese judoka, three-time world champion, bronze medalist of the 2016 Olympics, champion of Japan. His weight category is 60 kilograms.

At least 400-500 athletes from more than 30 countries of Asia and Oceania are expected to participate in the championship.