Kyrgyzstan plans financing of colleges under new model

Results of introduction of budgetary funding standards in pilot colleges were discussed in Bishkek. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Regulatory financing of educational institutions is a fundamentally new way of forming their budget, the ministry said.

«Educational organizations receive a single money supply without clear regulation of expenditure items. The standards include current expenditures on the educational process and the educational environment. The regulatory funding model implements the principle «money follows the student» and is effective. An educational institution of secondary vocational education receives budget financing in proportion to the number of students studying in it on the basis of approved funding standards per student,» the ministry said.

To test the model, an experiment was carried out in eight pilot colleges of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic from March 2020 to January 2021. «After switch to regulatory funding, the budget of pilot colleges increased by more than 10 million soms last year, the salary fund increased, expenses for training of teachers, educational supplies and expenses for ensuring the educational environment became possible,» the Ministry of Education stressed.

A similar financing model can be introduced in other educational institutions of secondary vocational education.
link: https://24.kg/english/185954/
views: 95
