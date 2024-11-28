10:50
Finance Ministry finances energy sector of Kyrgyzstan for 94 billion soms

At least 93.9 billion soms have been allocated in 2024 for the development of energy sector of Kyrgyzstan. This is 19.8 billion more than it was originally approved in the budget, the Ministry of Finance reported.

Main areas of financing:

  1. Increasing the capital of energy companies. 55.8 billion soms have been allocated to support Electric Stations OJSC and National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan JSC, of which 55.3 billion have already been spent.
  2. Preparation for the heating season. At least 11.3 billion soms have been allocated for activities related to the heating season. 8.9 billion have been spent over 10 months. Most of the funds were directed to subsidies to heat supply companies — the budget for this has been increased from 1.7 to 4.3 billion soms. The increase in expenses is due to the transfer of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant to the balance sheet of the City Hall.
  3. Repair of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. 1.6 billion soms have been allocated for repair work as a targeted transfer from the City Hall.
  4. Public investments. The revised budget for the current year amounted to 8.9 billion soms.
  5. Gas supply. 10 million soms have been allocated for preferential financing of this program.
  6. Administrative expenses. The Ministry of Energy plans to spend 343.2 million soms, of which 204.1 million have already been spent.
  7. Budget loans. 12.6 billion soms in preferential loans have been allocated to the energy sector, including:
  • 2.4 billion for the preparation of the construction of Kambarata HPP 1;
  • 9 billion for the import of electricity and the purchase of fuel (for the first quarter);
  • 1.9 billion for modernization of the Kyrgyz Petroleum Company plant.

The funds were allocated on preferential terms: loans are provided at 1 percent per annum for a period of up to 10 years with a three-year grace period.
