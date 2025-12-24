13:32
2.5 billion soms allocated for sports funding in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

At least 2.5 billion soms have been allocated for sports funding in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced today at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

According to him, for comparison, in 2020 it was 800 million soms.

During the year, a measure to increase coaches’ salaries by 30 percent was implemented, which was a key step in supporting personnel in the field of physical education and sports, Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He also reported that active work has been underway to develop sports infrastructure. Construction of the small sports arena Zhashtyk with a capacity of 5,000 spectators has begun; the project cost is 1.3 billion soms.

Construction of the football stadium Bishkek Arena with a capacity of 51,000 spectators is also underway. A sports arena with a capacity of 5,200 seats is being built in Manas, costing an estimated 1 billion soms.

«All these measures were implemented as part of the reform of the sports industry management system and the creation of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, which allowed for a systematic approach to the development of mass and professional sports in the country,» the Cabinet Chairman added.
