Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan

The third phase of KyrSEFF green economy financing program has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at the spring session of the program.

The project aims to introduce new inclusive financial products that support climate change resilience and adaptation, reduce environmental pollution and promote sustainable water use.

«The $50 million allocated for the project will be sent to banks and financial institutions for subsequent lending to small and medium-sized businesses and households in the country,» the Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mark Bowman noted that to date the EBRD has financed 238 projects worth more than €960 million in the Kyrgyz Republic.