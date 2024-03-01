11:14
USD 89.42
EUR 96.93
RUB 0.98
English

Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan

The third phase of KyrSEFF green economy financing program has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at the spring session of the program.

The project aims to introduce new inclusive financial products that support climate change resilience and adaptation, reduce environmental pollution and promote sustainable water use.

«The $50 million allocated for the project will be sent to banks and financial institutions for subsequent lending to small and medium-sized businesses and households in the country,» the Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mark Bowman noted that to date the EBRD has financed 238 projects worth more than €960 million in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/288009/
views: 101
Print
Related
Income of Kyrgyzstan’s financial sector exceeded 91 billion soms in 2023
Business and experts to discuss green financing mechanisms in Kyrgyzstan
Income of financial sector of Kyrgyzstan grows 1.7 times in 2022
Government Accelerators Program officially launched in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan launches 100-day government accelerators program
Kyrgyzstan plans to launch "Made in Kyrgyzstan" National Program
ADB tells Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan about financing of projects
Kambarata-1 and railway. Why financing of megaprojects is put on hold
Prosthetic plant is allocated 2.7 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
Russia allocates $1.5 million to restore facilities in Batken region
Popular
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
1 March, Friday
10:52
Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:09
Resident of Batken city robs six car service stations
10:04
Ten children with severe heart defects to be operated on in China annually
09:40
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum
09:35
6.6 billion soms allocated for irrigation in Kyrgyzstan since 2022
29 February, Thursday
17:11
Putin instructs to increase funding for Russian language promotion in CIS
17:00
Search at 24.kg: Court denies access of employees to office
16:42
Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan