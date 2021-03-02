Ex-head of Almazbek Atambayev’s press service summoned for interrogation

Former head of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office under Almazbek Atambayev, Almaz Usenov, was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Almaz Usenov was summoned within the framework of a criminal case opened against the ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev.

«It is known that the interrogation lasted two hours. Almaz Usenov signed a document on non-disclosure of the details of the investigative measures,» the sources said.

Six criminal cases have been initiated against Abdil Segizbaev. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security was taken into custody.

Abdil Segizbaev was previously handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.