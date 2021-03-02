PM Maripov promises to keep medicines’ prices issue under personal control

The Government should ensure affordable prices for medicines and provide an appropriate mechanism for their regulation. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said during a working meeting to discuss the regulation of prices for medicines. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that during a pandemic, the issue of prices for medicines is more acute than ever.

«We must ensure affordable prices for medicines for the population, especially for socially vulnerable categories of citizens. Especially for those that are included in the list of essential drugs and are exempt from VAT. The cost of some drugs is overestimated by several times in comparison with the selling prices of manufacturing plants. This circumstance fundamentally does not suit us, it is necessary to conceptually revise the list, as well as analyze the pricing policy,» he stressed.

The Prime Minister instructed the relevant state bodies to submit proposals on mechanisms for control over the prices of medicines within a week, as well as to work with representatives of pharmacy chains on the price policy for medicines.

«I will keep the issue of prices for medicines under personal control,» he concluded.