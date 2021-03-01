Local elections: 11 parties run for Osh Сity Сouncil

At least 11 parties submitted notifications to the Osh City Council. Rasulbek Kadyrov, special representative for the south region of Kyrgyzstan and head of the TEC, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Ata Zhurt withdrew its documents. Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan and Respublika parties submitted applications for participation.

Thus, the list of participants as of March 1 looks like this:

Tilektehstik;

Butun Kyrgyzstan;

Bir Bol;

Yntymak;

Yiman Nuru;

Uluttar Birimdigi;

Uluu Zhurt;

Ishenim;

Eldik;

Respublika;

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan.

The TEC reminds: the deadline for notifications is March 1 at 23.59. Elections to 448 local councils will be held on April 11.