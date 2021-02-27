656 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109 - in serious condition

At least 656 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 285 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 371. Including 19 people are in an extremely serious condition, 90 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients 258 people (or 69.5 percent) is assessed as moderate. Four patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 66 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 18 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 35, in Osh region — 3, in Talas region — 1, in Naryn region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 2.

In total, 83,127 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.