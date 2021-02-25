Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of State Duma of Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, including the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in deepening relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin expressed confidence that Sadyr Japarov’s visit would give impetus to bilateral relations, including between the Parliaments of the two countries.

«Vyacheslav Volodin stressed that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are strategic partners, in this connection it is extremely important to develop a dialogue not only at inter-parliamentary platforms, but also within specialized committees of the two parliaments. The Chairman of the State Duma reminded that citizens of countries, where Russian is learned and is the language of official communication, get a number of benefits on the territory of the Russian Federation, these opportunities are available for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus,» the statement says.

President Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz-Russian relations have great prospects throughout modern history. He added that none of the sides has ever questioned the mutually beneficial and trusting alliance and strategic partnership.

«The head of state expressed confidence that the inter-parliamentary dialogue between the two countries is effective and gives an additional impetus to the development of interaction in political, trade, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other fields. Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of consolidation of efforts of the Parliaments of the two countries in the fight against new challenges and threats, including viral ones, as well as international terrorism and extremism, joint actions to ensure security,» the presidential press service reported.