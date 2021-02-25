16:30
Fight with stabbing in Kara-Suu: Two teenagers hospitalized

Two school students were hospitalized with stab wounds in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Both victims are in the Osh City Clinical Hospital now.

«Both 16-year-olds are students of the Panfilov school in Osh city. The fight, which developed into stabbing, took place on the territory of Kara-Suu district,» the sources reported.

This is not the first incident involving school students in the region. On February 11, a 10th grade student died in hospital in Osh from stab wound without regaining consciousness.
