Recovered from COVID-19 doctors not paid compensation in Panfilov district

Medical workers of Panfilov district, who had a coronavirus infection, did not receive compensation. Deputy Baktybek Raiymkulov announced at a parliamentary meeting today.

According to him, the Government of Kyrgyzstan pledged to pay money to medical workers who contracted COVID-19 at work, but many of those who had recovered did not receive payments.

«These medical workers worked in the red zone and got infected with coronavirus. They collected all the documents and submitted them. Compensation was paid only to six of them. Why is this happening?» the deputy asked.