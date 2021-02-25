14:59
USD 84.62
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.15
English

Recovered from COVID-19 doctors not paid compensation in Panfilov district

Medical workers of Panfilov district, who had a coronavirus infection, did not receive compensation. Deputy Baktybek Raiymkulov announced at a parliamentary meeting today.

According to him, the Government of Kyrgyzstan pledged to pay money to medical workers who contracted COVID-19 at work, but many of those who had recovered did not receive payments.

«These medical workers worked in the red zone and got infected with coronavirus. They collected all the documents and submitted them. Compensation was paid only to six of them. Why is this happening?» the deputy asked.
link: https://24.kg/english/184626/
views: 96
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Makiko Uehara and Aya Murakami: Japanese and Kyrgyz are similar in appearance Makiko Uehara and Aya Murakami: Japanese and Kyrgyz are similar in appearance
Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region
Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
25 February, Thursday
14:56
Fight with stabbing in Kara-Suu: Two teenagers hospitalized Fight with stabbing in Kara-Suu: Two teenagers hospital...
14:39
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan asks U.S. Embassy to assist in search for Askarbek Shadiev
14:21
Recovered from COVID-19 doctors not paid compensation in Panfilov district
14:15
Citizens tested for COVID-19 twice at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
13:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112.5 million people globally