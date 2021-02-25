11:56
Russia donates 623 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan

Russia will provide technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Federation will allocate 623 million rubles on a gratuitous basis for creation of a system for labeling of goods by identification means. Russian media report.

The agreement on implementation of the project was signed by the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Karmyshakov. The term for creation of the goods labeling system is 18 months.

Negotiations between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov, who paid his first official visit to Russia, were held yesterday in Moscow.

«The Russian Federation is our close, reliable ally. Friendship of our peoples is based on long-term trusting and good relations, tested by a long time and history,» Sadyr Japarov said.

«Throughout the entire period of independence, this course continues to remain unchanged in the foreign policy priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic,» he added at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.
