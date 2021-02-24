22:04
USD 84.65
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.14
English

Inflation reaches 10.2 percent as of mid-February in Kyrgyzstan

The annual inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan reached 10.2 percent as of February 12, 2021. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

The rise in prices on the world food markets continues, and, as a result, there is an inflation growth in the country. Formation of actual inflation was mainly due to the rise in prices for the main components of the food group of goods, mainly imported into the republic.

«The planned increase in excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco products in the first quarter makes an additional contribution to the overall price level during the current year. Taking into account the emerging internal and external factors, it is expected that after some acceleration by the middle of the year, inflation will gradually stabilize and by the end of the year will be within single-digit values,» the National Bank notes.

At the same time, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed that growth of prices on the world commodity and raw materials markets determines the persistence of an increase in consumer prices in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/184536/
views: 147
Print
Related
Price increase to reach 7.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end
Price increase slows down in Kyrgyzstan
Prices to grow by 7 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2020
Inflation reaches 7.5 percent as of May 15 in Kyrgyzstan
Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
Inflation may reach 3.5% in Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2019
Inflation rate to reach 3.5 percent by the end of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have the same inflation rate
Prices to grow by 4% by end of the year in Kyrgyzstan
Inflation rate to reach 4 percent in Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2019
Popular
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
24 February, Wednesday
20:29
Inflation reaches 10.2 percent as of mid-February in Kyrgyzstan Inflation reaches 10.2 percent as of mid-February in Ky...
20:12
Seven conscripts of military unit contract tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan
19:59
Internet recruiter of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Bishkek
19:47
First municipal crisis center opened in Bishkek
19:00
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow