20:32
USD 84.65
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.14
English

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Moscow for his first foreign visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reports.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov will hold talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, bilateral meetings of the head of state with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko and the State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin are planned.

A meeting with the business community of the Russian Federation, compatriots and Kyrgyz students studying at the higher education institutions of Russia is also expected.
link: https://24.kg/english/184527/
views: 151
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia
Russia to allocate $ 5.2 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat drug trafficking
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia appointed
Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with PCR test kits and mobile laboratory
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
Sadyr Japarov suggest to extend Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia
What does Japarov intend to discuss with Putin? Interview with Foreign Minister
Teachers from Russia arrive in Osh to work at local schools
Two PCR tests: How students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia
SDMK scandal: Sadyr Japarov not involved in dismissal of Maksat Toktomushev
Popular
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
24 February, Wednesday
20:29
Inflation reaches 10.2 percent as of mid-February in Kyrgyzstan Inflation reaches 10.2 percent as of mid-February in Ky...
20:12
Seven conscripts of military unit contract tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan
19:59
Internet recruiter of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Bishkek
19:47
First municipal crisis center opened in Bishkek
19:00
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow