President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for his first foreign visit to the Russian Federation today. Press service of the head of state reported.

During the visit, the President will hold talks with Vladimir Putin, during which the parties will discuss the topical issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for further development and building effective interaction between the countries.

Bilateral meetings of the head of state with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko and the State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin are also planned.

At the same time, a meeting with the business community of Russia, as well as with compatriots and Kyrgyz students studying at Russian universities is also expected.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes:

  • Foreign Affairs Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev;
  • Chief of Staff of the President Suyunbek Kasmambetov;
  • First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov;
  • Vice Prime Minister — Minister of Economy and Finance Ulukbek Karmyshakov;
  • Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev;
  • Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat;
  • Defense Minister Taalaibek Omuraliev;
  • Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;
  • Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev;
  • Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Askarbek Dzhanybekov;
  • Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications Gulmira Abdralieva;
  • Minister of Energy and Industry Kubanychbek Turdubaev;
  • Director of the State Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments Almambet Shykmamatov;
  • Chairman of the State Tax Service Kabyl Abdaliev;
  • Acting Mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov.
