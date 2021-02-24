President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for his first foreign visit to the Russian Federation today. Press service of the head of state reported.

During the visit, the President will hold talks with Vladimir Putin, during which the parties will discuss the topical issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for further development and building effective interaction between the countries.

Bilateral meetings of the head of state with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko and the State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin are also planned.

At the same time, a meeting with the business community of Russia, as well as with compatriots and Kyrgyz students studying at Russian universities is also expected.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes: