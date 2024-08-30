18:08
Oil refinery launched in Kara-Balta city

Junda oil refinery was launched in Kara-Balta city, Chui region. The press service of the President reported.

President Sadyr Japarov took part in the event.

Junda oil refinery resumed production after a four-year downtime (from February 2020 to March 2024). At the end of February, the plant underwent major repairs, and commissioning work was completed at the end of March.

It is planned that the plant will reach its full capacity of 800,000 tons of raw materials per year by the end of 2024. About 400 new jobs will be created.

The head of state emphasized that the country’s economic policy is focused on the creation of new production enterprises.

Junda oil refinery produced various types of gasoline, diesel fuel, tar, fuel oil and liquefied gas until 2020.

«The issue of re-launching the plant has become important for Kyrgyzstan. During my state visit to China, I discussed this issue with the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China, respected Xi Jinping. He expressed political will and strong support. Thanks to this, we are now happy with the positive results,» Sadyr Japarov added.

It is noted that work on modernization of the plant will begin. About $450 million will be invested in it.

The President also took part in the opening ceremony of the workshop for the production of weighted gold bars of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC. The production capacity is up to 14,000 bars per month.
