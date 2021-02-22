15:06
Arrested Raiymbek Matraimov complains of high blood pressure

Representatives of the National Center for Torture Prevention visited the arrested ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov. Director of the center Bakyt Rysbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the staff of the center visited all the prisoners held in the temporary detention center and the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security.

«We visited the ex-prime minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, as well as the ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov. The latter complained of a high blood pressure. Doctors of the medical service of the State Committee for National Security provided him with assistance,» Bakyt Rysbekov said.

Raiymbek Matraimov was detained on February 18. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention in SCNS remand prison for two months. He is charged with money laundering.
