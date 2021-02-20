Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months

Preventive measure was chosen for the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov. A lawyer Madina Niyazova told.

According to her, this decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

It is known that Raiymbek Matraimov will be kept in custody in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security for two months.

The lawyer said that she intended to appeal this decision. She called the court’s decision «political.»

The State Committee for National Security detained Raiymbek Matraimov on February 18. He is accused of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for 48 hours.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.