Numerous violations and corruption revealed at Osh HPP

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) is investigating a criminal case on the fact of illegal connection of commercial real estate objects to the Osh Heating and Power Plant (HPP). Press center of the state committee reported.

«It was found out that management of the Osh HPP, in collusion with owners of commercial facilities, in violation of the rules of technical connection to heat supply systems, without taking into account the technical parameters of capital construction facilities, illegally connected large commercial facilities to the heating plant — private public bathhouses, gyms, medical clinics, as well as multi-storey residential buildings,» the State Committee for National Security reported.

At the same time, the money received from these commercial objects was appropriated by the management and individual employees of the HPP. As a result of the corruption scheme, the state suffered large damage. The investigation continues.