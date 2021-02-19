12:08
Fire near Tokmak destroys over 60 hectares of wooded area and fields

More than 60 hectares of wooded area and fields were destroyed as a result of the fire that occurred the day before on the 51st kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

«There are no casualties or injured. Causes of the fire and the damage caused to the environment are being calculated,» the Emergencies Ministry informed.

The first fire team arrived at the scene from Tokmak city at 18.36. The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 20.24. The fire was completely extinguished late at night.
