Local elections: Leaders of three parties announce merger

Leaders of Reforma, Adilettuu Kyrgyzstan and Asman Ala-Too parties — Klara Sooronkulova, Aimen Kasenov and Eldar Abakirov decided to unite into one political organization and participate in the upcoming local elections on April 11 together.

Today, they will sign a memorandum of merger and readiness to take part in the election campaign in the elections to the Bishkek City Council.

They ran for presidency in the early elections on January 10. According to the official results of the Central Election Commission, Klara Sooronkulova won 1 percent of the votes, Aimen Kasenov — 0.91 percent, Eldar Abakirov — 0.50 percent.

Local elections will be held on April 11 in 448 councils, including Bishkek and Osh City Councils.