Mobile clinics leave for regions for catch-up immunization

Visits of mobile clinics have been organized to five regions of Kyrgyzstan to conduct catch-up immunization. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Medical examinations of adults will also be carried out in the clinics.

«A team of medical workers, which includes family doctors, a therapist, obstetrician-gynecologist, ultrasound specialist, vaccination nurses and laboratory assistants, will conduct preventive examinations and vaccinations of children and adults in Chui, Issyk-Kul, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. Adults, in addition to medical examination of focused specialists, can be tested for hepatitis B and C, sexually transmitted infections and undergo an express test for HIV,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development reminds that due to the introduction of quarantine in April 2020, many parents missed planned vaccinations. Monitoring showed that the above-mentioned regions have the lowest percentages in terms of vaccination coverage.

The ministry reminded that all preventive vaccinations are done according to the national calendar. «To date, the republic uses 11 types of vaccines against 12 vaccine-preventable infections, such as hepatitis B, tuberculosis, whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus, hemophilic infections, pneumococcal infections, poliomyelitis, measles, mumps, rubella, rotavirus infection,» the Ministry of Health and Social Development noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/183625/
