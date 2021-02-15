22:28
Trees planted on disputed territory between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

The Tajik side planted trees on the disputed territory near the border trail. Director of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Ularbek Sharsheev, announced at a briefing in the Government.

According to him, the saplings that were planted near Kok-Tash village on February 11 were uprooted the next day.

»On February 13, they planted them again on the same section of 30-40 kilometers. But I think this issue will also be resolved through negotiations. Local authorities decide such issues,” Ularbek Sharsheev said.

Nazirbek Borubaev, the Special Representative for Border Issues of the Government, added that construction and other work is prohibited on the disputed border sections. »The parties should be limited to sharing only. We ask neighboring countries to comply with the agreements,” he said.   
