Rally takes place near the Government House in Bishkek.

Relatives of an employee of Tash-Moinok rural administration Zhyldyz Chodobaeva took part in the protest.

The protesters demand to release her from custody. They point out that Zhyldyz Chodobaeva has small children, including an infant.

One of her relatives noted that the detainee can come for interrogations while being under house arrest.

The employee of Tash-Moinok rural administration Zhyldyz Chodobaeva was detained within the case on illicit enrichment of the ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev.