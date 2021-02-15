16:17
COVID-19: Health Ministry hopes to receive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev holds negotiations with Russian specialists over vaccination against COVID-19. He told 24.kg news agency.

«I have just been at a meeting with Russian doctors who have arrived. We have been consulting for three days. I will leave for Moscow to meet with ministers and other persons in the near future. We decide on Sputnik V. I asked for 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the form of assistance. The issue, I think, will be resolved, we will buy the rest,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He added that a meeting of the top officials of Kyrgyzstan and Russia is expected one of these days. «We planned to start vaccination in late February — early March. But everything will depend on the results of the meeting on February 24,» the minister stressed.

The vaccination will be voluntary.
