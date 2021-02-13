Earthquake hits Osh city

A 4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Osh city. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the earthquake with magnitude 6.5 in the epicenter was registered in Tajikistan on February 12 at 23.01.

The earth shocks with a magnitude 4 were felt in Nura village, Alai district of Osh region; in Karamyk village, Chon-Alai district — magnitude 3.5, in Osh city and Batken region — up to magnitude 3.

According to preliminary information, no casualties or destructions were reported.