Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan develops new logo

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has developed a new logo for the ministry. Its concept was presented the day before. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Separate logos have also been developed for preschool, school, vocational education and for the science field. They differ in color.

«The main element of the logo is Umai Ene — a symbol of care and upbringing. The second element is fire, as a symbol of education, and the last — the Earth — as a symbol of globalization. The Earth, made in the shape of a blue ball with iridescent shades, means that the activities of the Ministry of Education and Science are aimed not only at local, but also at global development. The blue color was chosen as a tribute to the previous logo in the form of a coat of arms,» the ministry said.
