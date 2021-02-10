Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 106.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 828,269 globally over the past 2 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 106,884,498 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,189,761), India (10,858,371), Brazil (9,599,565), Russia (3,953,970), Germany (2,302,051), Italy (2,655,319), Spain (3,005,487), France (3,419,210), Turkey (2,548,195), Columbia (2,166,904) and Great Britain (3,983,756).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 59,700,000. The figure grew by 610,259 for 2 days.

At least 2,340,407 people died from the virus (growth by 23,705 people for two days), including 468,103 people — in the USA, 233,520— in Brazil, 155,252— in India, 92,002 — in Italy, 114,066— in the UK, and 168,432— in Mexico.

At least 85,253 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 246,404 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,204— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.