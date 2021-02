More than 2,700 fires have been registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Material damage caused by the fires reached 578,450,837 soms.

«At least 2,778 fires were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. In this regard, an order was given to step up work on urging the population to comply with fire safety rules,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.