Sadyr Japarov not going to sue Factcheck.kg and its editor

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is not going to sue Factcheck.kg and its editor-in-chief Bolot Temirov. Spokeswoman for the President Galina Baiterek told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, investigation by Factcheck, which says that the head of state is allegedly involved in fraud in the amount of $ 800,000, is unreliable. «We have all the documents confirming that there were no illegal actions. I plan to contact Bolot and talk to him. Most likely, we will ask for a refutation, providing all the necessary documents to prove our case. There will be no claims,» Galina Baiterek said.

Journalists of Factcheck.kg published an investigation, where they indicated that Iranian investors had invested $ 800,000 in construction of a building in Bishkek. The object, according to the media outlet, belongs to Sadyr Japarov and his friend, member of Parliament Adil Zhunus uulu.

The deal reportedly has taken place 12 years ago. «Journalists found the case dated 2008 when Kurmanbek Bakiev was president on the website of judicial acts. Sadyr Japarov held the position of a Commissioner of the Agency for Prevention of Corruption at that time,» the article says.

The Iranian investor, represented by Eghtesad-e-Novin Bank JSC, filed a lawsuit in court to recover $ 800,000. The defendant was Adyl Zhunus uulu.
