Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

«According to the Institute of Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude 3.5 occurred in Osh region today at 9.33 am. Earth shocks of magnitude 3 were felt in Kara-Teyit and Karamyk villages of Chon-Alai district,» the ministry said.

Emergency services have not yet received reports of casualties or destruction.