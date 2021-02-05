China to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge

To provide further support to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against coronavirus, the Chinese side decided to provide Kyrgyzstan with Chinese vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge. The Ambassador of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen said at a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev.

The parties exchanged views on provision of vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge. Du Dewen noted that China and Kyrgyzstan are good neighbors and all-round strategic partners.

The two countries always help and support each other in the fight against coronavirus infection COVID-19.

«The Ambassador expressed hope and confidence that the vaccines from the Chinese side would help increase the ability of the Kyrgyz side to resist the epidemic and play a positive role in ensuring the health and safety of life for the people of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

Ruslan Kazakbaev stressed that the Kyrgyz side pays special attention to the development of relations with China and will make every effort to protect and strengthen the Kyrgyz-Chinese friendship, as well as to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC in various fields for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. He noted that the Kyrgyz side was ready to maintain close contacts with the Chinese side on technical issues of vaccine provision.