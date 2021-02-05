11:47
USD 84.80
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan launches agriculture financing project

Implementation of Financing of Agriculture — 9 project has started in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov.

According to the press service of the Government, the decision was made in order to successfully conduct spring field work and timely finance agricultural entities.

The target sectors within the project will be animal husbandry, crop production and processing of agricultural products.

Favorable interest rates are provided in the amount of 6, 8 and 10 percent per annum.

The crediting period will be up to 60 months, based on the target industry:

• 10 percent per annum for farmers engaged in animal breeding and crop production;

• 8 percent per annum for economic entities in cattle breeding and crop production category that undertake to enter into agreements and / or contracts with food processing enterprises participating in this project.

Funding is also provided for the following economic entities in the crop production category:

  • Water-saving irrigation technologies — drip irrigation, sprinkling;
  • Greenhouse facilities;
  • Intensive gardening;
  • Organic agricultural production.

Six percent per annum interest rate is provided for food processing enterprises.
link: https://24.kg/english/182402/
views: 128
Print
Related
Tilek Toktogaziev: Budget loses billions of soms due to flour smuggling
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan speaks for innovations in agriculture
Agriculture Minister tells about mechanisms for meat prices regulation
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get over $ 705,000 from the World Bank
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to switch to provision of services online
$ 17 mln to be allocated for development of dairy sector in Naryn and Talas
Tilek Toktogaziev calls on agricultural sectors to unite into associations
Kyrgyz farmers can sell their products on Commodity Exchange
Kyrgyzstan uses only one tenth of potential in EAEU
President reminds of importance of supporting agricultural cooperation
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
5 February, Friday
11:40
More than half of Kyrgyzstanis believe coronavirus threat is exaggerated More than half of Kyrgyzstanis believe coronavirus thre...
11:28
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:25
1,119 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 155 - in serious condition
11:18
88 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,920 in total
10:58
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts