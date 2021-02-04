14:24
Parents of Bishkek school students hold rally at City Hall

Initiative group of parents of school students held a rally at the Bishkek City Hall today. They demanded from the authorities to allow their children to study as usual.

About 20 people came to the City Hall, they were met by the Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva. When parents asked why private schools and kindergartens work, the official replied: fewer children attend them.

According to her, there is still a risk of spread of coronavirus in public schools, where there are 30-40 children in a class.

«We planned to open schools on February 1. Unfortunately, there are children who fell ill at home and infected their classmates at three schools in the city, I cannot name the numbers of the educational institutions,» Aizhan Chynybaeva said.

The official invited the protesters to her office to discuss opening of public schools.
