Number of regular flights from Bishkek to Moscow increases

Number of regular flights from Bishkek to Moscow increases from one to three. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

In accordance with the agreement reached, the government of the Russian Federation decided to increase the frequency of flights between Russia and the Kyrgyz Republic from February 8, the diplomatic mission said.

«Instead of one, three regular flights a week will be operated by Aeroflot and Avia Traffic airlines between Moscow and Bishkek. Schedule of the regular flights will be announced later,» the Embassy said.

At the same time, operation of charter flights on other routes continues. However, citizens of Kyrgyzstan need appropriate grounds to purchase tickets for them.
