Health and Social Development Ministries merged using experience of Russia

Candidacy of Ulukbek Maripov for the post of Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan is being discussed today at a meeting of the Parliament.

A deputy Rada Tumanbaeva asked why the ministries of health and social development were merged. According to her, the two departments are not in contact with each other.

Ulukbek Maripov replied that a similar experience was in Russia.

«There will be no staff reduction in the ministry. There was such an experience, and I think it will not lead to anything bad,» Ulukbek Maripov said.
