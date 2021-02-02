Fire breaks out on territory of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant

Fire broke out on the territory of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

Call about the fire was received at 12.55. Three fire brigades worked at the scene.

According to Electric Stations OJSC, a short circuit of the electrical assembly on the underground conveyor for unloading fuel to the storage warehouse occurred.

The fire area was brought under control. The personnel were not injured, the conveyors were not damaged.

«Integrity of cable lines is being checked now,» the company said.