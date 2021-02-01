Business Ombudsman welcomes decree on support of entrepreneurs

Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith welcomes one of the first presidential decrees on protection and support of business entities. His statement says.

According to the defender of entrepreneurs, the decree is a direct signal of the head of state’s commitment to protection, support of business, and development of the country’s economy. Many of the measures previously voiced in the recommendations of the Business Ombudsman to the Government and at various platforms, including the Council for Business Development and Investment, the Council for Economic Reforms, were reflected in the presidential decree.

«The decree is a signal of the presence of political will aimed at supporting businesses and investors and creating a favorable business and economic climate, and will require further steps to implement it. For his part, as an authorized person in charge of the protection of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of business entities, the Business Ombudsman, within the framework of his mandate, is ready to provide all-round support to the initiatives and programs of the country’s authorities aimed at protecting the rights and interests of business, creating favorable conditions for doing business and investment climate in the republic,» Robin Ord-Smith stressed.